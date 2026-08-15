Ajax fans complain en masse about new transfer: 'A joke!'

Ahmetcan Kaplan's imminent move to NEC has left Ajax supporters stunned, largely because of the €2.5 million fee. On Ajax Showtime, fans say the Amsterdam club are letting the defender go too cheaply, especially as he is joining an Eredivisie side who, in their view, took a far harder line in previous talks with Ajax.

"€2.5 million is just a pittance, surely. Weak, Jordi (Cruijff, ed.)," one supporter writes. Another fan calls it "very poor" and says that €2.5 million is "a joke", while someone else believes Ajax should have asked for at least double. "I really did think he was a good player for us. Of course, he has little prospect now, but Blind will only keep playing for another one or two years at most," it also says.

For another group of supporters, the biggest issue is that Kaplan is heading to NEC in particular. "For €2.5 million you could have sold him to plenty of other clubs. I would never have begrudged NEC this after Sano. They charge Ajax top dollar, but when it comes to themselves they want to sit in the front row for a dime," one fan writes. Another supporter is equally unhappy: "All well and good, but this is just doing them a favour. It doesn't happen the other way round."

Some have also described it as a "mates' rates deal", one that mainly suits NEC and Kaplan. "A little less so for Ajax. If we come for Nejasmic, it's at least ten million," someone writes. Another reaction reads: "NEC want to be in the front row for a dime everywhere, but all of their own players have to be sold for top dollar." Several fans therefore hope Ajax can count on the same goodwill in future negotiations with NEC.

Others, though, do understand why Ajax are selling Kaplan now. One supporter admits €2.5 million is not the ideal amount, but points to the circumstances. "He is injured yet again, has an extensive injury record and only has ten months left on his contract. I don't think there was much more to be had. On top of that, you free up room on the wage bill." According to De Telegraaf , Ajax will save €1.3 million in Kaplan's wages through the transfer.

That final point comes up repeatedly. "He never plays, has achieved nothing, is injured, earns €1.3 million in wages and only has one year left on his contract. This is a top deal," one fan writes.

"The problem lies more in the fact that he was signed at the time for a ridiculous fee and given a bizarre salary. Just part ways and make room." Other supporters also suspect Jordi Cruijff mainly wants to create space in the wage structure.