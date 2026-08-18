Ajax are offered a winger shortly after Godts' departure

Leon Bailey has been offered to Ajax, De Telegraafreported on Tuesday evening. Technical director Jordi Cruyff is weighing it up and keeping several options open on the left wing. Ajax stepped up their search after Mika Godts' departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bailey is open to a move to Ajax. The Jamaica forward has one year left on his contract at Aston Villa, who, according to English sources, are prepared to accept a transfer fee of nine or ten million euros.

Ajax were already seriously interested in the 29-year-old Bailey in 2016. But the rapid winger joined Bayer Leverkusen a year later for around seventeen million euros.

In 2021, Bailey completed a 32 million euro move to Aston Villa. The forward now linked with Ajax spent several months on loan at AS Roma last season.

With just one year left on his deal in Birmingham, Aston Villa have every reason to sell him now. Transfermarkt estimates Bailey's current value at fourteen million euros.

Hull City are also reportedly in the market for Bailey, who was left out of Aston Villa's squad against Paris Saint-Germain in the match for the European Super Cup. It appears Unai Emery has no place for him next season.

Ajax had previously tried to bring Noa Lang back to the Netherlands. However, it appears the Netherlands international will leave Napoli for Galatasaray on a permanent deal.