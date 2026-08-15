Ajax and NEC have reached an agreement over Ahmetcan Kaplan, club watcher Johan Inan of the Algemeen Dagblad reports. The domestic transfer is worth around €2.5 million.

At NEC, Kaplan is set to sign a four-year deal, which will keep him there until mid-2030. The Turk already spent last season on loan in Nijmegen.

Kaplan made an excellent impression in 30 official matches for NEC. He also scored twice.

Now the defender is close to a permanent Ajax exit after four years at the club. Ajax signed the left-footer from Trabzonspor in the summer of 2022 for no less than €9.5 million.

His Ajax tally will stop at 25 official appearances. This season at NEC, Kaplan will play alongside compatriot Emre Mor.

For the Nijmegen side, Kaplan is a much-needed reinforcement, especially with Philippe Sandler out for a long time.

As things stand, NEC still hope to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League. A two-legged tie with FK Bodø/Glimt is the final hurdle.