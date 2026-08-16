Ajax held talks this summer with Joël Piroe's representatives over a transfer. The 27-year-old striker's agent has revealed that to Voetbal International.

Piroe has been under contract with Leeds United since 2023, but his minutes dried up more and more last season. It now looks like he will still leave Leeds this summer.

West Ham United moved for him and offered £15 million. Leeds, however, wanted £20 million after initially setting an asking price of £16 million.

That left Piroe and his agent Theo Roebbers baffled, the latter told VI. "I said: if nothing happens in the coming weeks, Leeds never need to call me again. Why? They suddenly moved away from the initial asking price."

"Then it becomes a very difficult matter. There has been a lot of interest in Joël all summer. We spoke with Jordi Cruyff about Ajax, but when he heard the asking price it was no longer an option. The same applied to, for example, Strasbourg in France and Alavés in Spain. Anderlecht also pulled out, because the asking price simply turned out not to be in line with the market."

"If you are the third striker in the pecking order and never come into action, and also do not fit the manager's football, then I think that goes too far. Then I do not think it is classy to break your agreements. That is why I drew a line. That is part of my job. I stand up for Joël," Roebbers said.

Now, though, the clubs have found a solution. According to VI, once the final details are completed, Piroe will join West Ham from Leeds on loan for next season. If the London club are promoted, they will be obliged to sign him permanently.