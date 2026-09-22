After the international break: a Real Madrid player faces a moment that could change everything

All eyes within Real Madrid are turning to Vinicius Junior. Controversy over his form has been building since the start of the season, and it peaked during the Madrid derby against Atletico, where the Brazilian put in a disappointing display in his side's 2-1 defeat at the Metropolitano.

That result raised questions about his place in the starting line-up, especially with the international break approaching and Diomande among the options capable of challenging him for the role.

A number of Vinicius's team-mates had expected him to leave Real Madrid in the summer window, according to Cadena SER radio. Negotiations over a new contract had stalled, and Arsenal were keen to sign him and present him as one of the leading stars of the Premier League.

His team-mates were convinced the move to Arsenal would go through, the station explained, but the deal never came off.

Inside the dressing room, the report says, there is a belief that Vinicius has not actually left the club but has drifted away from it mentally.

His team-mates still hold him in high regard within the squad. Yet his decline on the pitch has piled on the pressure, not least because winning back the Santiago Bernabeu faithful will be hard. They are waiting for a return that matches his standing and everything he has done for the club over the past years.

Attention now turns to what José Mourinho will decide over Vinicius as the international break nears. Competition for his position looms, and the winger's return to the starting line-up will be one of the most closely followed issues when the action resumes.