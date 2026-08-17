After he "exceeded expectations": a decision from Trabzon regarding Mohamed Salah

Trabzonspor's coaching staff have made a call on Egyptian star Mohamed Salah after his debut in the shirt against Kasimpasa.

Turkish newspaper Haber61 reported that Salah is gearing up for his first start with Trabzonspor. He is expected to feature in the starting line-up against Hungary's Ferencvaros next Thursday, in the first leg of the Europa League play-off qualifier.

Introduced in the 58th minute against Kasimpasa, Salah delivered a display that impressed the coaching staff, particularly with his physical condition and attacking movements.

His level on that first outing beat expectations, according to the newspaper. He showed a real hunger to carry the ball forward, worked the penalty area and kept trying to link up with his team-mates.

The report added that the coaching staff believe Salah's chemistry with the rest of the squad will grow steadily. With so many new signings arriving over the summer transfer window, more time and training are needed to reach the best understanding on the pitch.

More than once against Kasimpasa, Salah tried to build an understanding with striker Paul Onuachu, but some of those movements didn't quite come off. The coaching staff expect that to improve over time.

According to the current plan, Salah will start against Ferencvaros. His coaches will decide how many minutes he plays based on his physical readiness.

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