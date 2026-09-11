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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

After Bondarenko: Al Ahly fans' whistles reach Posetic

Al Ahli vs Al Hazem
Al Ahli
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
M. Pusic
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

The Dutch coach in a difficult position

Al-Ahli's fans have kept venting their anger at the players amid declining performances and results this season. The latest victim is Dutch coach Marino Pusic.

Al-Ahli hosted Al-Hazm at the Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" published a video clip on its official account on the "X" platform. It showed Al-Ahli's fans jeering Pusic as he walked off alongside the players between the two halves.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Pakhtakor Tashkent crest
Pakhtakor Tashkent
PAT

Those jeers came despite Al-Ahli leading 3-1, having trailed by a single goal since the second minute.

Pusic became the second victim of the fans' jeers. Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko was the first, subjected to the same treatment during the 5-0 win over Al-Riyadh in the fourth round of the Roshn League.

Three defeats this season have knocked Al-Ahli out of the battle for the top of the table: 1-3 against Al-Khaleej, 0-3 against Al-Hilal and 2-3 against Al-Qadsiah.

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