Diriyah Club have signed a new goalkeeper from the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, despite having already landed former stopper Amine Al-Boukhari.

The day before yesterday, on Thursday, Diriyah confirmed the free transfer of goalkeeper Amine Boukhari, whose contract with former club Al-Fateh had expired.

Roughly 24 hours later, the club used their official account on the "X" platform to announce another goalkeeper. Bosnian Nikola Vasilj joins on a free transfer after his deal with German side St. Pauli came to an end.

Vasilj becomes Diriyah's fifth signing of the summer window. He follows Amine Al-Boukhari from Al-Fateh, Saeed Al-Rubaie from Al-Akhdoud, Hattan Bahebri from Al-Kholood, and Senegal's Clayton Diandy from Greek club Aris Thessaloniki.

His career reads well. He turned out for numerous Bosnian clubs before moving to Germany's Nuremberg, Ukraine's Zorya Luhansk, and finally St. Pauli, whom he led to promotion to the German league.

The 30-year-old was also first-choice for Bosnia at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He steered them to the round of 32, though he conceded 8 goals in 4 matches, at a rate of two per game.