Theo Hernandez has made his position clear on the upcoming Clasico against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Roshn League, according to press reports in France. The Al-Hilal full-back could yet feature.

Al-Hilal host Al-Ittihad on 10 October at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. It's the standout fixture of the eighth round.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Hernandez is edging closer to Al-Hilal's group training, having almost completed the final stage of his rehabilitation programme.

An adductor muscle injury has sidelined the French full-back since the start of last September. He picked it up during the clean 3-0 win over Al-Ahli in the third round, and he hasn't played for the capital club since.

According to the newspaper, Theo's chances of featuring in the Clasico are now very high. A final decision will follow once he rejoins group training in the coming period.

The former Milan man has made just four appearances for Al-Hilal this season, scoring once and setting up none.

Al-Hilal head into the Clasico chasing another win to stay top of the table. They lead on 18 points, one clear of "the Doyen" in second.