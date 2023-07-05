AC Milan submit improved £19m bid for Christian Pulisic after USMNT & Chelsea winger makes transfer preference clear

Chelsea have reportedly received a new and improved offer for USMNT forward Christian Pulisic from AC Milan.

Pulisic expected to leave Chelsea

Interest from Lyon and Milan

Rossoneri raise bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan have made an offer of €22 million (£18.9m/$24m) for Pulisic in a bid to land the 24-year-old this summer, according to The Athletic. The Serie A side saw an initial bid of €14m (£12m/($15m) eclipsed by Ligue 1 club Lyon, who offered Chelsea €25m (£21m/$27m). Pulisic is thought to prefer a move to Milan, though, and is willing to turn down the French side in order to secure a move to San Siro.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ruben Loftus-Cheek has already moved from Milan to Chelsea during the current transfer window and Pulisic could follow in his footsteps. The USMNT star has admitted he wants to go somewhere he can play regularly and "find that joy at club level again."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are thought to want over €20m (£17m/$22m) for Pulisic, which means Milan's latest bid may be enough to land the American. Pulisic has already agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are currently preparing for the new campaign under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues are due to head to the United States for a pre-season tour later this month, but it's not clear if Pulisic will be part of the travelling squad as things stand.