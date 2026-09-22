Eduardo Camavinga's role at Real Madrid has shrunk. The France midfielder no longer even features among Jose Mourinho's starting options, capping a summer in which he sat firmly among the candidates for the exit door.

Six appearances have come Camavinga's way this season, but his contribution has been limited, marginal at best. Madrid badly needed the midfield personality so many had demanded, yet the Frenchman failed to seize his chance.

Camavinga joined Madrid at the tail end of the 2021 summer window and stunned everyone with a brilliant debut campaign, particularly in the UEFA Champions League. It pointed to a glittering future.

Deployed at left-back in the seasons that followed, he impressed in patches. But his form steadily tailed off.

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Galatasaray back in the picture

Criticism dogged Camavinga throughout last season. His development stalled and he couldn't offer the solutions his position demanded, drifting out of the reckoning. Mourinho has leaned on him sparingly ever since.

The website Foot Mercato said: "This fuels new rumours about his future destination, among them what the Turkish website 'Fanatik' reported regarding Galatasaray's interest in his services."

It revealed: "The Turkish side has put the French player on its radar, and intends to add him to its ranks next January."

It concluded: "Despite this, neither Camavinga nor Real Madrid, at least for now, are thinking about his departure." Yet everything could shift over the coming months.

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