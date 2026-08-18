Barcelona are still weighing up alternatives to strengthen their frontline, with a move for Argentine striker Julian Alvarez proving hard to pull off this summer.

Coach Hansi Flick has thrown a surprise name onto the table should the pursuit of the Argentina star collapse, according to journalist David Sanchez speaking on "Marca" radio.

That name is Villarreal striker Ayoze Perez. Sanchez says Flick rates him highly, and he stands as the most likely option if Alvarez slips out of reach.

Alvarez remains Barcelona's number one target, but the deal now looks "almost impossible". That has pushed the sporting department under Deco to line up alternative plans.

Perez, 32, is under contract at Villarreal until the summer of 2028. His deal carries a release clause worth around 30 million euros, with room to negotiate the fee.

Should Barcelona formally open talks with Villarreal in the current window, the striker would do everything in his power to make the move happen, the Spanish journalist insisted.

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