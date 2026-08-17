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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A twist in Casadó's future shocks Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Casado
Spain
Saudi Arabia

Everything points to Marc Casadó leaving Barcelona before this summer's transfer window shuts.

A move to Saudi Arabia had been on the cards, and the fee appealed to Barcelona. But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that option now looks shaky, with Casadó's future most likely to stay in Europe. 

According to Sport, Casadó accepts he is leaving. He just wants to pick his own destination, and the Saudi Roshn League holds little appeal.

The midfielder wants to compete at the highest level. That means Europe comes first, though he'll keep an eye out for any good opportunity elsewhere.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has spent weeks trying to get the deal moving. Several Premier League clubs are keen, and there has been talk of Milan under Rúben Amorim, but those negotiations have yet to gather pace. 

Barcelona want at least 30 million euros, a figure Saudi Arabia could have delivered. Those doors now appear shut.

Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli Jeddah both showed interest a few weeks ago, and Casadó seriously weighed it up. He now leans towards staying in Europe, even for a clearly smaller fee.

All the money Barcelona have banked in recent days has eased the pressure. They no longer feel the same urgency to sell. 

Just under 15 days remain before the window closes. The moment to decide has arrived, and Casadó's exit could come very soon. 

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