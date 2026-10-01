A surprise: the Spanish judiciary controls the decision to punish Barcelona

UEFA confirmed today, Thursday, that they had received a large volume of documents from Real Madrid relating to the ongoing investigation into their fierce rivals Barcelona in the Negreira case.

A brief statement from Aleksander Ceferin's UEFA explained that the body's ethics and disciplinary inspectors had also received the new documents and would assess them as part of their ongoing analysis.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Negreira case came to light on 15 February 2023. Radio Barcelona, part of the Cadena SER network, revealed that the public prosecution was investigating irregularities linked to Enríquez Negreira's declarations to the tax authority.

UEFA opened a preliminary procedure to gather information back in 2023, and it remains open. They decided they first needed to know the criminal decision issued by the Spanish courts, given that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of a higher judicial body.

Barcelona had already provided all the information UEFA requested, and two inspectors were appointed to follow up the file.

UEFA will take no decision on possible disciplinary sanctions against the Catalan club unless sporting corruption is proven before the Spanish courts.

Today's statement made clear that Real Madrid's documents would simply be added to those UEFA already held.

Two other options were on the table, but UEFA ruled them out: opening a new file or recusing itself from the case.

Calm prevails at Barcelona. UEFA have merely added Real Madrid's documents to the file they opened earlier.



