Saudi Arabia and Qatar go back a long way in the Arabian Gulf Cup, and they renew their rivalry on Saturday evening in the semi-final of the tournament's 27th edition.

The Saudis boast a formidable scoring record against the Qataris. Since the competition began in 1970, they have found the net 34 times against Qatar, who sit third on the list of teams to concede the most Saudi goals.

Only Oman and Bahrain rank higher. Oman's net has been breached 36 times by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain 35, while behind Qatar come the UAE on 24, Yemen on 22, Kuwait on 20 and Iraq on 10.

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Qatar, by contrast, have managed just 14 goals against Saudi Arabia across their Gulf Cup history. The scoring ledger tilts firmly in Saudi favour heading into the new clash.

Twenty-two players share those 34 Saudi goals. One name stands out: Qatar's Hamed Shami, who made the list with an own goal. The Qatari tally, meanwhile, carries the names of 14 different players.

Saturday's meeting adds another layer. It is the 23rd between the two teams in the Arabian Gulf Cup, and their 41st across all tournaments, the latest chapter in a long and storied rivalry.

Saudi Arabia reached the semi-final by topping Group One. Qatar came through as runners-up in Group Two, setting up a fresh date between the pair at the Al-Inmaa Stadium.

Victory books a place in the final of Gulf Cup 27. On Tuesday, the winner will face whoever comes through the other semi-final between the UAE and Oman, in a match to crown the champion of this edition.