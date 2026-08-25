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imago-sport-1070308766.jpgXinhua
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

A sad day at Pyramids: a sudden departure that wounds the Sky Blue Fortress

Pyramids FC
Premier League
Egypt

What happened?

Pyramids FC are in mourning. Major General Hisham Zeid, the club's match operations director, died today, Tuesday, after suffering a sudden health crisis in recent days that saw him rushed to a hospital in New Cairo before he passed away.

The board of directors, the executive committee and all the club's staff mourned the late Major General, expressing their deepest sorrow, offering condolences to his family and relatives, and praying that the Almighty might envelop him in His vast mercy.

Zeid ranked among the talents renowned for their dedication and devotion to work, the club affirmed. He gave a great deal to Pyramids during his years in charge of match operations, playing a prominent role in organising and managing the team's fixtures.

Pyramids offered their sincerest condolences to the family, praying that God would grant him a place in His spacious gardens of Paradise and inspire his loved ones with patience and solace in the wake of a passing that has left the club grief-stricken.

The funeral prayer for Major General Hisham Zeid will be held this afternoon, the club announced, with his body to be laid to rest in the family cemetery.

Premier League
Pyramids FC crest
Pyramids FC
PYR
Abo Qir Semad crest
Abo Qir Semad
ABQ
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