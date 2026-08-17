A refereeing expert settles the controversy over Al-Ahly's disputed goal

A controversial refereeing incident marred the King's Cup clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Anwar, with "Al-Raqi" awarded a goal despite a handball in the build-up.

Edvard Sperstyan struck it. The Armenian unleashed a powerful shot that flew into Al-Anwar's net, handing his side the advantage and pushing them towards the next round.

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Controversy followed. Replays showed Brazilian Roger Ibañez handle the ball before the attack that ended with Sperstyan's finish.

Refereeing expert Fahad Al-Mirdasi settled the matter on the "Nadeena" programme, insisting the goal should not have stood because of an offence at the start of the build-up.

Al-Mirdasi said: "Al-Ahli's goal is not valid, because there is a handball by Ibañez, the Al-Ahli player, at the start of the build-up of the attack", adding that the offence came directly before the goal and should have seen it disallowed.

Sperstyan's strike was a beauty, but it sparked a refereeing storm all the same. Al-Mirdasi believes Ibañez's handball rendered the attack invalid, and the moment stands as one of the most talked-about incidents of the Al-Ahli and Al-Anwar tie.