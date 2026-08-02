"A precious treasure": Barcelona want to emulate Real Madrid's clever model

Barcelona want to copy Real Madrid's model in the current summer transfer window, a press report claimed on Sunday.

Real Madrid are enjoying a huge transfer market this summer, spending heavily to hand José Mourinho a strong squad. The aim is clear: the "Special One" wants to reclaim the La Liga title and the Champions League with a team built from the best players available.

How can Real Madrid afford to spend so much? The answer lies in their youth academy, which has brought in enormous sums.

All told, the club recouped close to 200 million euros this summer through the sale of current players and the transfers of players over whom Real Madrid still retain 50% of the rights.

The window isn't finished either. Both Jacobo Ramón (Como) and Sergio Arribas (Almería) are expected to bring in enormous sums. It's an innovative model that has proven both effective and highly profitable.

Barcelona want to do the same. They know the quality of the young players coming through La Masia, and they intend to follow their traditional rivals by cashing in on them to boost their finances.

Radio station "Cadena SER" broke the story, explaining that the Catalan club will now retain 50% of the sale rights of players.

It all starts with Jofre Torrents. The young full-back is expected to move to Ajax.

His will be a loan with a buy option worth 5 million euros. Activate that option and keep him permanently, and Barcelona will retain 50% of his rights plus a buy-back option for 20 million euros.

This will become the standard arrangement for every homegrown player who leaves. It's a way to secure extra revenue in the medium term, or even to make it easier to bring players back should they become stars and Barcelona want them home.