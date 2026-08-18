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Charlton Athletic v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

A mysterious incident: body found at English club's stadium

Charlton Athletic
West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic
West Ham United
Championship
Premier League
England

English club Charlton Athletic have announced the discovery of a dead person inside their stadium, "The Valley", prompting police to open an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Police attended the stadium on Tuesday morning, the club explained in an official statement, following an incident during the early hours of Monday. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death remains under investigation. Charlton have called on anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact the police.

The club said: "We offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time".

Charlton continue to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation, and have asked for the privacy of everyone affected to be respected.

Nothing indicates that Charlton Athletic were involved in any wrongdoing, the club stressed, while also thanking staff for their professional handling of a difficult situation.



The Independent reported that the incident came just days after Charlton played their first home match of the EFL Championship season, turning a deficit against Derby County into a 2-1 victory.

A trip to West Ham was scheduled for Charlton's first away match of the season, before a second-round EFL Cup tie against Tottenham.

Police inquiries continue. Officers have yet to release further details about the identity of the deceased or the cause of death.

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