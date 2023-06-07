'A league with fewer demands' - Barcelona aim dig at Lionel Messi and MLS in back-handed well-wishing message after superstar snubs Camp Nou return to head to Inter Miami

Barcelona have taken aim at Lionel Messi after he elected to join Inter Miami over his boyhood club.

Messi turned down Barca for MLS side

Alleged he never had an official proposal from former club

Barca Dubbed MLS 'a league with fewer demands'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blaugrana put out a back-handed statement on Wednesday evening, clearly sniping at Messi for electing not to re-sign for the club. Messi is instead destined for Inter Miami, and claimed that Barcelona had never sent him an official proposal.

WHAT THEY SAID? "On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barca in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear Blaugrana," the Barca statement read.

The brief message also included a sarcastic dig at Messi's desire to play outside of Europe — something Messi admitted he wanted to do: "President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years."

WHAT NEXT? Messi has reached an agreement with Inter Miami, and the club has announced his signature on social media. He is expected to join the club permanently in the coming weeks.