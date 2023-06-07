'I didn't want to go through that' – Lionel Messi explains why he snubbed much-anticipated Barcelona return in favour of Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi admitted he wanted to return to Barcelona but couldn't put the club through the kind of financial turmoil that led to his initial exit.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has sealed a move to MLS club Inter Miami after he left Paris Saint-Germain on a free. Many expected the Argentina captain to go back to his boyhood Barca this summer; but after leaving the Camp Nou in 2021 due to La Liga imposing financial restrictions on the club that meant they couldn't afford to keep him, Messi said he couldn't put himself nor Barcelona through that situation again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Messi said: "I wanted to return, I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in the hands of another. I heard that they [Barca] had to sell players or lower players' salaries and the truth is that I didn't want to go through that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona tried to re-sign Messi but are again working with their hands tied this summer, needing to reduce their wage bill, a situation which made the move ultimately too difficult.

Messi's move to Miami is seismic for soccer in the USA and for the MLS club itself, with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal also missing out on Messi's signature despite a lucrative offer. As he added: “If it had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money."

WHAT NEXT? Messi's move to Inter Miami will be announced imminently. He could potentially make his debut in the new Leagues Cup competition in July. Inter Miami are due to play Mexican club Cruz Azul on July 21.