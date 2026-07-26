"A complicated crisis": Ajax coach throws the ball into ter Stegen's court

Ajax are awaiting developments in the case of Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen (34). They have already reached a preliminary agreement to sign him, but the deal is facing significant difficulties.

The Dutch club know all about the financial disagreements holding things up and the slow progress Barcelona and the German goalkeeper are making in resolving them. As of today, though, they cannot be entirely certain those matters will be sorted out, however much they hope so.

Sources consulted by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" explained that ending this dispute is not within Ajax's remit, and that they will monitor any developments.

Nor do they know how long it will drag on. They are confident of an immediate solution, and no wonder: the deal is hugely tempting, with Barcelona covering 90% of the player's wages. Even so, they keep warning that they will be forced to look elsewhere if this dispute rumbles on.

Míchel, who as Girona's coach could only field Ter Stegen in two matches because of an injury that kept him out of the World Cup, is confident of finding a quick solution.

Speaking after the friendly win over Burnley, he explained that he is in daily contact with Jordi Cruyff, Ajax's sporting director.

He said: "He contacts me daily about the available options, and about the latest developments. We want to bring in players capable of helping Ajax develop as a team. We want to make the right decisions, but things in the world of football are not easy. We have to deal with it step by step."

On Ter Stegen specifically, he said: "Everyone knows what is going on. We hope he will help us, and we will be able to talk about him soon."

Ter Stegen, who is under contract until 2028, is currently focused on completing his recovery from injury and regaining his full fitness. The goalkeeper has already featured in the closed-door friendly that Barcelona played against Europa (4-1) at the Ciutat Esportiva.