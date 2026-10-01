Real Madrid's coaching staff, led by José Mourinho, have agreed a recovery plan with their star Kylian Mbappé, so that he will be ready to return before the eagerly awaited match against Barcelona.

Mbappé left the France camp after picking up an injury in the first match of the international break, against Turkey, just as he was celebrating his goal.

Clutching his left knee, the French striker tried to play on but could not continue and asked to come off.

That decision may well have spared him something far worse. Real Madrid believe that had he pushed through the pain, the injury would likely have worsened significantly and perhaps required surgery, ruling him out for far longer.

The medical examinations he underwent in the Spanish capital proved relatively reassuring.

Real Madrid announced that Mbappé is suffering from "a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of the left knee", estimating his absence at around two weeks.

Real Madrid do not want to take a risk

According to AS, Mbappé is unlikely to feature against Villarreal on 10 October even if he recovers in time, with the club erring on the side of caution. A bigger fixture looms soon after: the Clásico against Barcelona on 25 October at the Camp Nou.

For now, Real Madrid see no need to rush their French striker back. The priority is full fitness and avoiding any setback that could affect his involvement against Barcelona.

Leave with Mourinho's approval

Mbappé is spending time in Paris with his partner and friends, a trip signed off by Mourinho, his coaching staff and Real Madrid's medical team.

Staff at the club believe the injury requires nothing more than active rest, and that time at Real Madrid's Valdebebas sports city would give him no extra advantage in his recovery.

Two words keep cropping up around the way Real Madrid are handling his rehabilitation: "agreed" and "coordinated". Every step is being taken in step with the player and the coaching and medical staff.

Mbappé also missed Real Madrid's training session at Valdebebas on Thursday. He is set to ramp up his work over the coming week, though without any firm aim of being fit for Villarreal.

A response to El Chiringuito's report

The AS report answers claims made on El Chiringuito on Thursday.

The famous Spanish programme revealed: "Mbappé has not been to the Valdebebas training centre over the past two days, despite his injury and his need for treatment".

One of the guests explained: "The matter is baffling. He arrives injured from France but does not receive treatment in the city where he plays".

Backing its claims with video clips and images, the programme confirmed the injured striker is in Paris, where he was seen with his girlfriend Ester Expósito.

His behaviour has caused a major stir in Spain. It is not the first time either, with his trip to Sardinia during last season's injury prompting similar surprise.

Whether the striker got the green light from his club and medical staff remains to be seen, though that is the likely scenario. Either way, it hands plenty of ammunition to those who accuse him of feigning injury.