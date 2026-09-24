3 potential changes to the Saudi Arabia squad against Oman

Saudi Arabia are gearing up for their second match at the Gulf Cup 27, a clash with Oman that has sparked plenty of debate over which line-up Georgios Donis will trust. The pressure follows a laboured opener against Kuwait, which the Saudis edged with a single unanswered goal.

Changes look likely. Donis and his staff want more of a cutting edge going forward, and with several players still scrapping for a starting berth, tweaks across the pitch are firmly on the cards.

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Firas Al-Buraikan heads the list of possible switches, with the striker in line to replace Abdullah Al-Hamdan up top. Al-Hamdan failed to deliver against Kuwait, and that has thrust Al-Buraikan into contention to lead the attack against Oman.

Out wide, Sultan Mandash could come in for Saleh Abu Al-Shamat. That would inject fresh pace and dynamism down the flanks, exactly what Saudi Arabia need to unpick a well-drilled Oman defence.

At the back, Zakaria Hawsawi looms as a candidate to start ahead of Muteb Al-Harbi. Donis wants to shuffle the pack and tap into the depth at his disposal.

Nothing is confirmed until the team sheet lands. But a front-and-back reshuffle featuring Al-Buraikan, Mandash and Hawsawi is one of the most eagerly awaited scenarios, in a game where Saudi Arabia are chasing a second win and a big stride towards qualification.

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