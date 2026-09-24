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3 potential changes to the Saudi Arabia squad against Oman

Oman vs Saudi Arabia
Oman
Saudi Arabia
Gulf Cup
F. Al-Buraikan
S. Mandash
Z. Al Hawsawi
Oman
Saudi Arabia

The veteran Greek coach may be heading for changes

Saudi Arabia are gearing up for their second match at the Gulf Cup 27, a clash with Oman that has sparked plenty of debate over which line-up Georgios Donis will trust. The pressure follows a laboured opener against Kuwait, which the Saudis edged with a single unanswered goal.

Changes look likely. Donis and his staff want more of a cutting edge going forward, and with several players still scrapping for a starting berth, tweaks across the pitch are firmly on the cards.

Read also.. I am no magician to change him: Al-Hamdan's blunders implicate Donis.. so who is to blame?

Firas Al-Buraikan heads the list of possible switches, with the striker in line to replace Abdullah Al-Hamdan up top. Al-Hamdan failed to deliver against Kuwait, and that has thrust Al-Buraikan into contention to lead the attack against Oman.

Out wide, Sultan Mandash could come in for Saleh Abu Al-Shamat. That would inject fresh pace and dynamism down the flanks, exactly what Saudi Arabia need to unpick a well-drilled Oman defence.

At the back, Zakaria Hawsawi looms as a candidate to start ahead of Muteb Al-Harbi. Donis wants to shuffle the pack and tap into the depth at his disposal.

Nothing is confirmed until the team sheet lands. But a front-and-back reshuffle featuring Al-Buraikan, Mandash and Hawsawi is one of the most eagerly awaited scenarios, in a game where Saudi Arabia are chasing a second win and a big stride towards qualification.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

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