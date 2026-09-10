Lamine Yamal is following in the footsteps of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, according to a press report on Thursday.

The 19-year-old wore the Barcelona captain's armband against Feyenoord (5-1) in the Champions League on Wednesday. That marked a turning point, cementing the standing of a star whose individual skills have made him a global name.

Yamal also scored his first direct free-kick goal for Barcelona.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Yamal had taken seven free-kicks for Barcelona over the past three seasons up until last night. One of them, against Girona in the 2024-2025 season, ended in the back of the net. The match report, though, credited it to Krejci as an own goal. That makes his rocket last night his first free-kick goal for the club.

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He dedicated the goal to Raphinha, the team's usual free-kick taker, who had told Yamal he would score after seeing him look a little frustrated.

Messi took years to become Barcelona's free-kick specialist, finishing with 50 for the club. Now Yamal has opened his own account, and he no doubt dreams of reaching the Argentine legend's tally.