Champions League
team-logo
1 - 5
FT
team-logo
G. Inacio 47'
G. Martinelli 7'K. Havertz 22'Gabriel 45' + 1'B. Saka 65' (pen)L. Trossard 82'
(HT 0-3) (FT 1-5)

Sporting CP vs ArsenalResults & stats,