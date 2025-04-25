CAF Champions League
3 - 2AGG 3 - 2
FT
F. Mayele 45' + 1', 84'R. Sobhi 57'
R. Mofokeng 41'M. Nkota 52'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-2)

