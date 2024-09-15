Major League Soccer
team-logo
4 - 1
FT
team-logo
A. Bassi 27'G. Dorsey 45' + 3'S. Kowalczyk 75'E. Ponce 80'
E. Sviatchenko 49' (og)
(HT 2-0) (FT 4-1)

Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt LakeResults & stats,