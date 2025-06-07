Major League Soccer
team-logo
1 - 7
FT
team-logo
D. Badji 60'
M. Haile-Selassie 8'J. Bamba 24'T. Barlow 30', 44', 65'P. Zinckernagel 57'B. Gutierrez 90' + 1'
(HT 0-4) (FT 1-7)

DC United vs Chicago Fire FCResults & stats,