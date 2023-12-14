Europa League
team-logo
5 - 1
FT
team-logo
Patrik Schick 6'Edmond Tapsoba 22'Martin Ellingsen 25' (og)Adam Hlozek 60', 70'
Eric Kitolano 75'
(HT 3-0) (FT 5-1)

Bayer Leverkusen vs MoldeResults & stats,