Zwane worried Miguel Cardoso is failing to manage his Mamelodi Sundowns men even after being 'spoiled with every player that he wants' and 'is skating on thin ice'

Mamelodi Sundowns are struggling in the Premier Soccer League race, having lost top spot to Orlando Pirates, who enjoy a three-point lead.

To make it a more difficult season for the Brazilians, they trail Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League Group C at a stage where they usually would have already booked a place in the knockout phase.

Even Wednesday's 2-1 win over National First Division side Gomora United in the Nedbank Cup left some Masandawana fans not entirely satisfied after witnessing their team huff and puff against a lower division side.

That has left former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyanda Zwane convinced that Miguel Cardoso's days at Chloorkop are numbered, also saying the coach fails to make use of the quality players at his disposal.