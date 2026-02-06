Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Zwane worried Miguel Cardoso is failing to manage his Mamelodi Sundowns men even after being 'spoiled with every player that he wants' and 'is skating on thin ice'

Pressure continues to mount on the Portuguese coach, whose future at Chloorkop appears increasingly uncertain. The Brazilians face the grim prospect of finishing the season empty-handed, yet they still have a chance to secure a treble if their performances improve. Even when they win, a section of the club’s supporters remains unconvinced by the manner in which the victories are posted.

  • Marcelo Allende and Ebuela Steven, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al-Hilal OmdurmanBackpage

    Difficult moment for Sundowns

    Mamelodi Sundowns are struggling in the Premier Soccer League race, having lost top spot to Orlando Pirates, who enjoy a three-point lead.

    To make it a more difficult season for the Brazilians, they trail Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League Group C at a stage where they usually would have already booked a place in the knockout phase. 

    Even Wednesday's 2-1 win over National First Division side Gomora United in the Nedbank Cup left some Masandawana fans not entirely satisfied after witnessing their team huff and puff against a lower division side.  

    That has left former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyanda Zwane convinced that Miguel Cardoso's days at Chloorkop are numbered, also saying the coach fails to make use of the quality players at his disposal. 

    • Advertisement
  • Siyanda Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2016Backpagepix

    'Cardoso skating on thin ice'

    "Already, he is skating on thin ice if he does not make it. He must give himself grace and win the Champions League," Zwane said to Soccer Laduma.  

    "I don’t even wanna talk about qualifying [for the next round] because that is not the conversation that is spoken at Sundowns.    

    "Sundowns is a very ambitious team and the Champions League is one primary tournament that they want to win. He would have failed if he can’t win it. To whom much is given, much is expected.    

    "This is one coach who has been spoiled with every player that he wants. It’s just how he has been managing them that is worrying me."

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Is Cardoso spoiled with signings?

    Zwane has remarked that Cardoso is afforded any player he wishes to sign and they are delivered to Chloorkop, only for him to misuse them.

    This season alone, Cardoso's wishlist of having Ntsiki Ntsabeleng, Nuno Santos, Miguel Reisinho, Khulumani Ndamane, Monnapule Saleng and Brayan Leon has come true. 

    But amid these big signings, the Brazilians still struggle and are a pale shadow of the team that has been dominating the domestic scene and shaking the continent in recent seasons.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Enock Lihozasia, Saint-Eloi Lupopo, Grant Kekana, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Lupopo a banana skin for Cardoso

    Sundowns' trip to DR Congo to face FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in their Champions League penultimate group match is a match which could determine if Cardoso will still be at Chloorkop next week. 

    It is a must-win for Masandawana, who risk failing to reach the quarter-finals.

    They come up against a team which would be fancying their chances of pulling a huge upset after they eliminated Orlando Pirates from this continental competition. 

CAF Champions League
Saint-Eloi Lupopo crest
Saint-Eloi Lupopo
SEL
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
0