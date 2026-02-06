Zwane worried Miguel Cardoso is failing to manage his Mamelodi Sundowns men even after being 'spoiled with every player that he wants' and 'is skating on thin ice'
- Backpage
Difficult moment for Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns are struggling in the Premier Soccer League race, having lost top spot to Orlando Pirates, who enjoy a three-point lead.
To make it a more difficult season for the Brazilians, they trail Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League Group C at a stage where they usually would have already booked a place in the knockout phase.
Even Wednesday's 2-1 win over National First Division side Gomora United in the Nedbank Cup left some Masandawana fans not entirely satisfied after witnessing their team huff and puff against a lower division side.
That has left former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyanda Zwane convinced that Miguel Cardoso's days at Chloorkop are numbered, also saying the coach fails to make use of the quality players at his disposal.
- Backpagepix
'Cardoso skating on thin ice'
"Already, he is skating on thin ice if he does not make it. He must give himself grace and win the Champions League," Zwane said to Soccer Laduma.
"I don’t even wanna talk about qualifying [for the next round] because that is not the conversation that is spoken at Sundowns.
"Sundowns is a very ambitious team and the Champions League is one primary tournament that they want to win. He would have failed if he can’t win it. To whom much is given, much is expected.
"This is one coach who has been spoiled with every player that he wants. It’s just how he has been managing them that is worrying me."
- Backpagepix
Is Cardoso spoiled with signings?
Zwane has remarked that Cardoso is afforded any player he wishes to sign and they are delivered to Chloorkop, only for him to misuse them.
This season alone, Cardoso's wishlist of having Ntsiki Ntsabeleng, Nuno Santos, Miguel Reisinho, Khulumani Ndamane, Monnapule Saleng and Brayan Leon has come true.
But amid these big signings, the Brazilians still struggle and are a pale shadow of the team that has been dominating the domestic scene and shaking the continent in recent seasons.
- Backpage
Lupopo a banana skin for Cardoso
Sundowns' trip to DR Congo to face FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo in their Champions League penultimate group match is a match which could determine if Cardoso will still be at Chloorkop next week.
It is a must-win for Masandawana, who risk failing to reach the quarter-finals.
They come up against a team which would be fancying their chances of pulling a huge upset after they eliminated Orlando Pirates from this continental competition.