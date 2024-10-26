Zwane's co-coach Vilakazi 'not in panic mode' despite Orlando Pirates loss - 'I have been in worse situations'

BackpageSeth WillisZwane's co-coach Vilakazi 'not in panic mode' despite Orlando Pirates loss - 'I have been in worse situations'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FCOrlando PiratesAmaZulu FCA. ZwaneV. VilakaziThe tactician is convinced his team Usuthu will bounce back from a poor start to the 2024-25 campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmaZulu lost 2-1 against Pirates on FridayIt was their fourth consecutive loss in PSLUsuthu are at the bottom of PSL tableFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below