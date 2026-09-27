Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
ZoffGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Zoff: "In Mancini's favour is the fact that it cannot get any worse than this, we can only improve"

Italy
R. Mancini
D. Zoff

The former goalkeeper of the Italy side who were world champions in 1982 speaks about the Azzurri's crisis

Dino Zoff, captain of the Italy team that won the 1982 World Cup, has spoken to Repubblica about Roberto Mancini's Italy after the 2-0 defeat to Belgium, with a trip to Turkey up next.


Zoff, what did you make of Mancini's first Italy side in his second spell?

"They initially looked very timid to me. In the first half they suffered a lot. Afterwards they fought, but what struck me was the tension I saw at the start."


What should the approach be now?

"We need to talk little and work a lot. These next three Nations League matches will be important, the players will be able to stay together. We are at the start of a new journey, and even if there is not much time I am fairly confident."


  • Mancini fielded a line-up with an average age of 23. Does this approach focused on young players convince you?

    "Good players can play even at 16, in my opinion. The problems are elsewhere."


    Where can Italy improve?

    "I would say up front, they struggled there. Even when we came out more in the second half, we didn't score. We need to look for quality."


    Is the task for Mancini more difficult than in his first spell?

    "Yes, clearly. We are going through a dark period. It is also true that it cannot get any worse than this. That works in his favour: it is easier to improve. In the situation we are in, we can only get better."


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
Italy crest
Italy
ITA