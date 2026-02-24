Zitha Kwinika opens up on his Kaizer Chiefs contract situation as current deal nears expiration
- Backpage
Kwinika in final months of his Chiefs contract
Zitha Kwinika's current Kaizer Chiefs contract will expire at the end of the current season.
The defender has been with the Amakhosi first team since July 2022 and is now a senior player in the team.
Questions have been raised if he will still be at Chiefs beyond the current season after his current deal runs out.
- Backpage
Kwinika on new Chiefs contract
Asked if negotiations for a new deal have been opened between the player and the club, Kwinika was evasive.
“No, regarding that, I will speak to Bra K [Kaizer Motaung Jnr], probably after that [the contract expires],” said Kwinika, as per FARPost.
“My agent [Basia Michaels] and I are waiting, and we shall see what happens.”
- Backpagepix
Kwinika's chances of getting a new deal
This is arguably the season in which Kwinika has been most consistent in his performances in the Amakhosi first team and has been a regular.
The 32-year-old has featured in 20 matches across all competitions for Chiefs so far this season.
After seasons of the Chiefs' defence being criticised for being porous, they are being credited as arguably the most improved department this term.
With Kwinika being part of that solid rearguard, that makes him a key player for the Soweto giants.
A new deal could be on the cards for him to continue his steely centre-back partnership with Inacio Miguel.
- Backpagepix
Chiefs' Soweto Derby focus
Chiefs are caught between two key PSL matches, first hosting Stellenbosch on Tuesday and then the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Kwinika speaks on giving attention to the two games without missing out on details of the other.
“That one is straightforward. I also didn’t know that we are playing a derby on Saturday,” Kwinika said, according to FARPost.
“We are playing Stellenbosch tomorrow [Tuesday]; our focus is on tomorrow’s game. The other one, we will see in days to come.”