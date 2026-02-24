Zitha Kwinika opens up on his Kaizer Chiefs contract situation as current deal nears expiration

This is arguably the season in which Kwinika has been most consistent in his performances in the Amakhosi first team and has been a regular.

The 32-year-old has featured in 20 matches across all competitions for Chiefs so far this season.

After seasons of the Chiefs' defence being criticised for being porous, they are being credited as arguably the most improved department this term.

With Kwinika being part of that solid rearguard, that makes him a key player for the Soweto giants.

A new deal could be on the cards for him to continue his steely centre-back partnership with Inacio Miguel.