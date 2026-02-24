Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Zitha Kwinika opens up on his Kaizer Chiefs contract situation as current deal nears expiration

The Amakhosi vice-captain rose through the youth ranks at Naturena but left to pursue regular first-team football elsewhere, turning out for Chippa United, Bidvest Wits and Stellenbosch FC. Those moves helped him gain valuable top-flight experience and mature as a leader. He returned to Naturena in July 2022 and has since grown into one of the club’s senior figures.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Kwinika in final months of his Chiefs contract

    Zitha Kwinika's current Kaizer Chiefs contract will expire at the end of the current season.

    The defender has been with the Amakhosi first team since July 2022 and is now a senior player in the team.

    Questions have been raised if he will still be at Chiefs beyond the current season after his current deal runs out.

    • Advertisement
  • Zitha Kwinika and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kwinika on new Chiefs contract

    Asked if negotiations for a new deal have been opened between the player and the club, Kwinika was evasive.

    “No, regarding that, I will speak to Bra K [Kaizer Motaung Jnr], probably after that [the contract expires],” said Kwinika, as per FARPost.

    “My agent [Basia Michaels] and I are waiting, and we shall see what happens.”

  • Lebogang Mabotja of Marumo Gallants and Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Kwinika's chances of getting a new deal

    This is arguably the season in which Kwinika has been most consistent in his performances in the Amakhosi first team and has been a regular.

    The 32-year-old has featured in 20 matches across all competitions for Chiefs so far this season.

    After seasons of the Chiefs' defence being criticised for being porous, they are being credited as arguably the most improved department this term.

    With Kwinika being part of that solid rearguard, that makes him a key player for the Soweto giants.

    A new deal could be on the cards for him to continue his steely centre-back partnership with Inacio Miguel.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Lebogang Mabotja of Marumo Gallants and Zitha Kwinika of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs' Soweto Derby focus

    Chiefs are caught between two key PSL matches, first hosting Stellenbosch on Tuesday and then the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

    Kwinika speaks on giving attention to the two games without missing out on details of the other.

    “That one is straightforward. I also didn’t know that we are playing a derby on Saturday,” Kwinika said, according to FARPost.

    “We are playing Stellenbosch tomorrow [Tuesday]; our focus is on tomorrow’s game. The other one, we will see in days to come.”

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
0