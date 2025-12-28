Zimbabwe told by ex-EPL star to not fear Bafana Bafana 'South Africa can be beaten' as Hugo Broos exudes confidence 'we are super motivated' ahead do-or-die AFCON group duel
- AFP
Zim, Mzansi to lock horns in crucial duel
Premier Soccer League Player of the Season award winner in 2001 with Jomo Cosmos, Benjani Mwaruwari is confident that his country, Zimbabwe, can beat South Africa.
Bafana and the Warriors will clash on Monday, and the winner will advance to the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations. Zimbabwe have one point from a 1-1 draw against Angola, and Bafana are on three points after their opening win over Palancas Negras.
Both were beaten by Egypt, and to keep their AFCON dream alive, the mathematics are simple. For Zimbabwe, they must win, but for South Africa, a draw will be enough to reach the Round of 16.
Chance to qualify
“I think when we are going to the next game, knowing that we still have a chance to qualify. I think it gives an extra edge, and we are all happy with this draw against Angola,” Mwaruwari, a former Manchester City and Portsmouth star, said as per The Herald.
“But I think we created more chances than Angola, which is positive for me, even if we didn’t capitalise on those chances. The more you create them, the more you create chances to win the next game.
“South Africa can be beaten. We played them in the World Cup qualifiers when they were primed to win, but we drew," the former Bidvest Wits and Chippa United striker added.
“That is what happens between South Africa and us. The better team on the day will win, but we have a chance to win, certainly.”
What does Zimbabwe need to beat South Africa?
The Warriors' head coach, Marian 'Mario' Marinica, has listed what his players need in order to win the game against their southern neighbours.
“And I think we need to have a bit more composure in front of the goal and to try to take our chances a bit cleaner. I think we should concentrate more when in the final third and in front of the goal," the Romanian tactician said, as per the publication.
“We have lost points, yes, but we are still in the competition with a chance to win the last game.
“I am quite confident that if we can be clinical, we stand a very good chance to win the last game and have a chance to progress," he continued.
Confident Broos
Hugo Broos, on the other hand, is also confident that his players can deliver the results they need to remain in Morocco.
“We know that we have to win to be sure, and we are super motivated. So on Monday, we will be ready to go through it and try to beat Zimbabwe,” the Belgian told the media.
“We don’t have so much time. The first thing you have to do is think, not think about the game of the day. This is finished. You can’t change anything anymore. Even again, you are frustrated and angry at what happens from the future.
“So now, we get focused on Monday. We know that we have the qualities. We know that we can beat Zimbabwe. But okay, Zimbabwe are also on one point, so they also think the same thing, maybe. And it’s also a difficult game for us, but we are confident," he added.
“It’s not because we lost today’s game that the confidence is gone; we will be ready on Monday, I can assure you, and we will try to win that game.
“And if you win the game, okay, we are in the second round, and then we will see what happens."