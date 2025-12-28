Zimbabwe told by ex-EPL star to not fear Bafana Bafana 'South Africa can be beaten' as Hugo Broos exudes confidence 'we are super motivated' ahead do-or-die AFCON group duel

Premier Soccer League Player of the Season award winner in 2001 with Jomo Cosmos, Benjani Mwaruwari is confident that his country, Zimbabwe, can beat South Africa.

Bafana and the Warriors will clash on Monday, and the winner will advance to the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations. Zimbabwe have one point from a 1-1 draw against Angola, and Bafana are on three points after their opening win over Palancas Negras.

Both were beaten by Egypt, and to keep their AFCON dream alive, the mathematics are simple. For Zimbabwe, they must win, but for South Africa, a draw will be enough to reach the Round of 16.