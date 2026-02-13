Zamalek SC vs Kaizer Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

All is set for the Kaizer Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup game against Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek SC on February 14 in Ismailia.

The Soweto giants lead Group D with 10 points, two more than second-placed Zamalek and three more than Al Masry. Although ZESCO United have been eliminated, their game against Al Masry is of interest to the Amakhosi fans.

This is because, should Zamalek beat Chiefs, the Naturena outfit would hope that Timu ya Ziko frustrate Al Masry in order for them to progress.

Meanwhile, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Zamalek SC and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.