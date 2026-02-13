Goal.com
Kaizer Chiefs, February 2026Kaizer Chiefs
Kiplagat Sang

Zamalek SC vs Kaizer Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Although it is their first participation in this competition, the Soweto giants swept past preliminary opponents to reach the group stage. Now, they are a touching distance from the quarter-finals, as they are set for the final group game, sitting top of the table. A draw will be enough for Amakhosi, but if they are defeated, they will rely on ZESCO United to beat or hold Al Masry.

All is set for the Kaizer Chiefs CAF Confederation Cup game against Egyptian heavyweights Zamalek SC on February 14 in Ismailia.

The Soweto giants lead Group D with 10 points, two more than second-placed Zamalek and three more than Al Masry. Although ZESCO United have been eliminated, their game against Al Masry is of interest to the Amakhosi fans.

This is because, should Zamalek beat Chiefs, the Naturena outfit would hope that Timu ya Ziko frustrate Al Masry in order for them to progress.

Meanwhile, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Zamalek SC and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Zamalek vs Kaizer Chiefs
    Date:February 14, 2024
    Kick-off:18h00 SAT
    Venue:Suez Canal Authority Stadium
  • How to watch Zamalek vs Chiefs online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSABC 2 and SuperSport 209

    You can also follow live updates on the GOAL website.

  • Zamalek SC, February 2026Zamalek SC

    Zamalek team news & squads

    After a shocking defeat to ZESCO United in their last continental outing, the White Knights will be keen to avoid another loss, especially on home soil.

    This is a do-or-die duel for both sides, as each hunt for a victory that will propel them to the last eight without a need to depend on results from the other game.

    Zamalek possible XI: Soliman, Hassan, El Wensh, Abdelmaguid, Khodary, Ismail, Wael, Hamdi, Sherif, Dabagh, Mansy

  • Chiefs team news & squads

    Bradley Cross, Inacio Miguel, and Sibongiseni Mthethwa are not available for Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, as they are recovering from their respective injuries, while Aden McCarthy is suspended.

    George Matlou, who returned to the bench for the Chiefs' game against Al Masry, is in line for action after travelling to Egypt.

    Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Solomons, Mako, Kwinika, Msimango, Ndlovu, Maboe, Shabalala, Mmodi, Lilepo, Silva

  • Zamalek SC, February 2026Zamalek SC

    Head-to-head and recent form

    In the last five games across all competitions, Zamalek have only lost once, a defeat that handed ZESCO United their only win in the group stage so far.

    The other four wins for the White Knights came from their engagement in the Egyptian Premier League.

    On the other hand, Amakhosi have four wins as well out of five games across all competitions. The other result came from their Nedbank Cup defeat to Stellenbosch, a 2-1 outcome that ended Chiefs' campaign in the domestic competition.

    The Saturday game will be their second-ever clash.

    Head-to-head record

    DateMatchCompetition
    November 29, 2025Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Zamalek SCCAF Confederation Cup

