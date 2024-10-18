'You can't compare Zinedine Zidane with Themba Zwane, that's disrespectful! There's no Mamelodi Sundowns player who can be better than a Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates one' - Fans

South Africans don't believe Masandawana midfielder Mshishi can come close to Zizou despite what he has achieved as a player.

Former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs player Linda Buthelezi recently claimed legendary Bafana Bafana midfielder Themba Zwane can be compared to the French legend Zinedine Zidane owing to his style of play and skill.

However, it seems fans in Mzansi are not convinced by the comparison made, arguing that Mshishi is not close to matching the Juventus and Real Madrid legend.

The majority of football lovers agree the Masandawana midfielder has delivered in the Premier Soccer League but his level is not world-class. Have a look at their comments as sampled by GOAL.