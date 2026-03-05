'You can be stabbed because someone is drunk at that time' - Gayton McKenzie raises transport, ticketing and security concerns around the next Soweto Derby

In the wake of the latest clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium, Gayton McKenzie expressed grave concerns over the lack of control surrounding the event.

For the second time in recent seasons, the 94,000-capacity venue appeared to exceed its limit, with fans allegedly overpowering security to gain access to restricted areas.

The Minister, who was personally caught in the traffic gridlock despite his official escort, did not mince his words when assessing the current situation.

McKenzie warned: “It is an accident or massacre waiting to happen. I left my house at 1 pm and arrived at the stadium at 3 pm, and we have blue lights. I ask myself, what about a person who left their house at the same time, and they don’t have blue lights?” McKenzie warned as per The Sowetan.