'You can be stabbed because someone is drunk at that time' - Gayton McKenzie raises transport, ticketing and security concerns around the next Soweto Derby
'An accident or massacre waiting to happen'
In the wake of the latest clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium, Gayton McKenzie expressed grave concerns over the lack of control surrounding the event.
For the second time in recent seasons, the 94,000-capacity venue appeared to exceed its limit, with fans allegedly overpowering security to gain access to restricted areas.
The Minister, who was personally caught in the traffic gridlock despite his official escort, did not mince his words when assessing the current situation.
McKenzie warned: “It is an accident or massacre waiting to happen. I left my house at 1 pm and arrived at the stadium at 3 pm, and we have blue lights. I ask myself, what about a person who left their house at the same time, and they don’t have blue lights?” McKenzie warned as per The Sowetan.
A recipe for disaster
The primary concern stems from the fact that the sheer volume of people attending the match is becoming unmanageable for the current infrastructure.
The Minister highlighted the dangerous reality of overcrowding within the stands of the iconic FNB Stadium.
He noted the recurring nature of these issues, insisting that the time for talking has passed and immediate preventative action is required before lives are lost on a massive scale.
“It has become tiring because we are always stuck in traffic, and that’s not the way to watch football," he said.
"The stadium accommodates 94,000 people, and once you have 94,200 people inside there, it is a recipe for disaster.
“This is not a new thing we are seeing here; it has been there, and we can’t continue saying something is going to happen. We must do something to prevent it from happening," McKenzie stated
Ticketing and violence fears
Beyond the logistical nightmare of getting to the ground, the Minister pointed towards a broken ticketing system that increases the risk of physical altercations among spectators. With fans often finding their allocated seats occupied by others, the potential for alcohol-fuelled violence is a major worry for the government.
McKenzie believes the current lack of order inside the stadium creates a volatile environment that puts every supporter at risk.
“We looked at the ticketing system; it’s a mess. You get to your seat, and somebody is sitting in your seat, and you can be stabbed because someone is drunk at that time,” McKenzie warned.
“We need more security because we have had the Orkney and Ellis Park disasters, and they were Chiefs and Pirates games.
"We are not a learning people; we have not seen enough because people have lost their lives. We are commemorating those lives.”
Calls for rail intervention
To combat the congestion, McKenzie is pushing for a multi-departmental approach, including involving the Ministry of Transport and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
He pointed to the successful use of trains during major rugby matches as a blueprint for how football should be handled. By opening up the rail lines directly to FNB Stadium, the pressure on the roads could be significantly reduced, allowing for a safer flow of supporters.
“We are going to speak to the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, because we want to open the rail transport lines.
"We want to speak to Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) because we have to find a better way around this.
“I have taken the lead to ask Prasa what is possible because with the rugby we open the railway lines, which was a brilliant intervention.
"We are going to speak to Minister Creecy to open those train lines at FNB Stadium,” he concluded.