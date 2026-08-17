Amaral had scouted Bisiwu in person during the UEFA Youth League semi-final against Benfica. A physical problem limited the player's involvement, yet it did nothing to shake the belief of Barcelona's officials, who pushed through the deal for 8 million euros despite a market value of less than one million.

The newspaper AS said: "Rego, who followed Bisiwu's first steps in professional football, believes the player has a calm personality and great self-confidence without arrogance, and he also described him as popular inside the dressing room because of his friendly nature."

Bisiwu, aged 18, may find a special bond with Lamine Yamal, Rego added, expecting the Barcelona star to play the role of "big brother" to him. The two belong to the same crop, one he called the "TikTok generation". Rego reckons Bisiwu has the exceptional talent he labelled the "X Factor", along with the charisma to help him settle into life at Barcelona.