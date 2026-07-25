Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona and Spain star, is one of the most prominent players in the world, thanks to his undeniable talent and his great humility.

The 19-year-old boasts a fortune estimated at around 15 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and he is expected to become one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

In this report, HELLO magazine reviews how Yamal amassed his fortune, and sheds light on his journey from a working-class child to a global icon:

His popularity and influence grew so great that they prompted Barcelona to tear up his previous contract, which guaranteed him a total annual salary of around 1.82 million dollars, and hand him a huge new deal instead.

In May 2025, he signed a six-year contract with the team, raising his salary to around 18 million dollars per year before tax. That figure could climb significantly once performance-related bonuses are taken into account.

This remarkable contract lifted Lamine Yamal to tenth on Forbes magazine's list of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Barcelona's desire to hold on to his talent came as no surprise. He had already become the youngest player to feature for the first team in the club's history, at the age of 15 years, nine months and 16 days. He is also the youngest player to score for the Spain national team, the youngest scorer in the history of the Euros, and, at just 17, he became the youngest player ever nominated for the Ballon d'Or.