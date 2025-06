GOAL gives you the details to follow The Red Castle's clash with the Premier League giants at this global club competition on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Wydad Casablanca open their 2025 Fifa Club World Cup campaign against Manchester City at Lincoln Financial Field.

This is a Group G clash and the Moroccan giants become the last African side to get into action after Al Ahly, Esperance and Mamelodi Sundowns already played their group openers.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between City and Wydad, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.