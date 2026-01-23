Wydad Casablanca have reportedly sold Thembinkosi Lorch to Libyan club Al Ittihad SC
Lorch completes big-money transfer from Wydad
Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has joined Libyan side Al Ittihad SC from Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.
The move comes just a year after Lorch moved Wydad from Masandawana on a loan deal which was then made permanent in August 2025.
The midfielder is again on the move, but this time he heads to Libya as he remains in North Africa.
Details of Lorch's move to Al Ittihad
Reports suggest that Lorch joins Al Ittihad on a two-and-a-half-year deal that is lucrative.
The Bafana Bafana man will reportedly be earning R1.2 per month, making it a very attractive contract for a player who is now in his 30s and likely preparing for life after football.
Burkinabe forward Stephane Aziz Ki is also said to be moving to Al Ittihad together with Lorch in a double catch for the Libyan outfit.
Who are Al Ittihad?
Lorch joins a club that has in their books firm Kaizer Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who has been linked with a move back to the Premier Soccer League.
Al Ittihad are regarded as the most successful club in Libya with a record 18 league titles.
They have also won the Libyan Cup seven times and have been crowned Libyan Super Cup champions on 11 occasions.
Al Ittihad's best campaign in the CAF Champions League was reaching the semi-final of the competition in 2007, and they also got into the last-four of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2010.
Can the Al Ittihad move help Lorch return to Bafana?
Lorch managed five goals and four assists in 11 games across all competitions for Wydad this season which started after an impressive outing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
As he was enjoying some good form, the 32-year-old divided opinion when he was snubbed from the Bafana Bafana squad for the 2025 AFCON finals.
Should he continue with some eye-catching performances in Libya, it remains to be seen if Bafana coach Hugo Broos will finally give in to pressure from some fans and take Lorch with him to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.