Wydad Casablanca have reportedly sold Thembinkosi Lorch to Libyan club Al Ittihad SC

Lorch joins a club that has in their books firm Kaizer Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who has been linked with a move back to the Premier Soccer League.

Al Ittihad are regarded as the most successful club in Libya with a record 18 league titles.

They have also won the Libyan Cup seven times and have been crowned Libyan Super Cup champions on 11 occasions.

Al Ittihad's best campaign in the CAF Champions League was reaching the semi-final of the competition in 2007, and they also got into the last-four of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2010.