Wrexham unveil eye-catching 2024-25 home kit complete with dragon scale fabric for next stage of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's revolution in League One

Getty/GOAL/Wrexham AFC/MacronJames WestwoodWrexham unveil eye-catching 2024-25 home kit complete with dragon scale fabric for next stage of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's revolution in League OneWrexhamLeague OneWrexham have unveiled their eye-catching new home kit for the 2024-25 League One season, complete with dragon scale fabric.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWrexham unveil new home jerseyMen's team to wear for first time in Bournemouth friendlyReynolds & McElhenney's side counting down to League One seasonArticle continues below