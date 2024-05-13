Joe Rafferty Portsmouth 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Wrexham transfer target? Ryan Reynolds' & Rob McElhenney's stance on Portsmouth's Joe Rafferty revealed

WrexhamLeague TwoTransfersPortsmouthLeague One

Wrexham have been linked with a move for Joe Rafferty, ahead of his release by Portsmouth, but a switch to North Wales may not be on the cards.

  • Red Dragons are looking to bolster their ranks
  • Will be releasing eight players
  • Experienced star leaving Pompey as free agent
