Wrexham fight back to seal 'one of our best wins' under Phil Parkinson as Red Dragons keep promotion play-off hopes alive

Wrexham assistant manager Steve Parkin hailed the result. He told reporters: "In the five years we've been here now, that's in our top 10 of the games we probably needed to win, and we needed to keep our run going. A few people wrote us off after the Watford game, we've got a few injuries and a few players who would ordinarily be in and around the team not available at the moment, and that was a big effort from the lads psychologically to turn the tables on a good side after the disappointment of Tuesday night. That's really right up there as one of our best wins.

"We just want to be part of the party at the end of the year. We want to be one of the teams pushing to be in the play-offs. We want to be in and around it. We've got great games coming up. We've got games against the big teams which is important. Why wouldn't we want to be in a division that's spectacular in terms of attendances and the games, and why wouldn't we want to be involved in the shake-up? So that's why it was such a big game."