Worried Hugo Broos tells South Africans to forget about finishing in 'first or second place' in 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A as Bafana Bafana should 'focus' on third place

However, South Africa captain Ronwen Williams believes Group A, which houses Bafana Bafana, hosts Mexico and a yet-to-be-confirmed nation (pending the play-off involving Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, and Northern Ireland) is a fair landing.

"Yeah, amazing, obviously it's a replay of the 2010 World Cup. Now roles are reversed, we are gonna be away, and obviously we know how difficult it is, but it's always nice, you want to play a host nation because you get that feel, you get the atmosphere, you feel the electricity, the energy, and I'm excited and I'm happy,” Williams opened up to the media.

“I think it's a good draw, I think it's one that people shouldn't look at names but just know that being there, it's gonna be tough. We shouldn't start collecting points before we do the job; we need to have that mindset and also believe that we can go out there and give a good account of ourselves.

“Yeah, I think it’s a fair group, a good group, one that we believe that we can go and get out of that group.

“You can never say where you're gonna get points and where you're gonna drop them. Every game has its own challenges; we will go out to each game believing that we can win it and get results," he added.

His compatriot Mohau Nkota is already dreaming of getting the first goal of the competition.

“I won’t say it’s easy, teams, they’re all the best teams; for us it’s to just go and prove ourselves, raise our hands up and we will do better in the games.

“For me, I just go there to score, I want to score the first goals of the FIFA World Cup," the Orlando Pirates product stated.