Worried Hugo Broos tells South Africans to forget about finishing in 'first or second place' in 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A as Bafana Bafana should 'focus' on third place
- Getty Images
Bafana discovered group stage opponents
South Africa were placed in Group A alongside Mexico, Korea Republic and the European Play Off Path D winner between Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, and Ireland on Friday.
The pairing of Mexico and South Africa in the pool brings back the 2010 memories when Mzansi hosted the prestigious competition - held in Africa for the first time.
The match, played at the FNB Stadium, ended 1-1; Siphiwe Tshabalala opened the scoring in favour of Bafana Bafana before Rafael Marquez ensured spoils were shared.
Broos wary of Group A threat
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists it will not be an easy pool as some may feel, but he is hopeful of still advancing as one of the best-placed third finishers.
"It's a tough draw," the 73-year-old who was among the players who represented Belgium in the 1986 World Cup, reacted to the pooling.
"We have Mexico and probably Denmark, two big teams, so it will be difficult for us to finish in first or second place.
"Maybe we can become one of the eight best third-placed teams. We have to focus on that," Broos concluded.
- Backpage
Bafana players delighted with the draw
However, South Africa captain Ronwen Williams believes Group A, which houses Bafana Bafana, hosts Mexico and a yet-to-be-confirmed nation (pending the play-off involving Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, and Northern Ireland) is a fair landing.
"Yeah, amazing, obviously it's a replay of the 2010 World Cup. Now roles are reversed, we are gonna be away, and obviously we know how difficult it is, but it's always nice, you want to play a host nation because you get that feel, you get the atmosphere, you feel the electricity, the energy, and I'm excited and I'm happy,” Williams opened up to the media.
“I think it's a good draw, I think it's one that people shouldn't look at names but just know that being there, it's gonna be tough. We shouldn't start collecting points before we do the job; we need to have that mindset and also believe that we can go out there and give a good account of ourselves.
“Yeah, I think it’s a fair group, a good group, one that we believe that we can go and get out of that group.
“You can never say where you're gonna get points and where you're gonna drop them. Every game has its own challenges; we will go out to each game believing that we can win it and get results," he added.
His compatriot Mohau Nkota is already dreaming of getting the first goal of the competition.
“I won’t say it’s easy, teams, they’re all the best teams; for us it’s to just go and prove ourselves, raise our hands up and we will do better in the games.
“For me, I just go there to score, I want to score the first goals of the FIFA World Cup," the Orlando Pirates product stated.
- Getty Images
What are the others saying?
Fulham Star Raul Jimenez is okay with the pool and delighted that his team didn't land tougher opponents.
"There won't be any easy opponents, but it could have been worse. I think it's a good group, from which we can learn a lot, and we're taking it one game at a time because what we want is to win and finish first," he stated.
Mexico's head coach Javier Aguirre, who was in charge in 2010 when El Tri and Bafana Bafana settled to a 1-1 draw in the opening game, concedes Mzansi will not be a walk in the park.
"We faced Korea, and they are not an easy team. They do their job. They are disciplined and organised, while South Africa is not easy either.
"They are good teams, but we have a chance; we are at home and with our people.
"I remember the 1986 World Cup match against Germany; it was very hot. It's going to be a demanding situation for our opponents, but we'll be preparing at home.
"We hope to have our players who are currently playing outside of Mexico back soon so they can adapt," Aguirre, who is in his third stint as Mexico's coach, concluded.
- Backpage
Immidiate task for Broos
The main assignment for Bafana Bafana, in the next couple of weeks, will be the Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.
South Africa, who won bronze in the 2023 campaign, are grouped alongside COSAFA duo Angola and Zimbabwe, as well as record champions Egypt.
Broos' men have been tipped to be among the teams that could win this year's edition.