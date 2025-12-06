Orlando Pirates product desperate to emulate Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala in Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19 and co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Bafana Bafana are set to dine with the best in the world for the first time since 2010, when the country hosted the tournament.

In the draw conducted on Friday night, Hugo Broos' men were in Group A alongside Mexico, Korea Republic and the European Play Off Path D winner between Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic, and Ireland.

The first match for South Africa will be on June 11 at Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, where they will come face with their hosts, Mexico. The venue will go down in history as the first one to host three World Cup editions.

On June 18, Hugo Broos' men will then make a trip to Atlanta Stadium, where they will rub shoulders with either the Czech Republic, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, or North Macedonia.

The final Group A game will be at the Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, on June 24 against the Korea Republic.