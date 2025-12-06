English Premier League star relieved 'it could have been worse' as Ronwen Williams is cautious 'we shouldn't start collecting points before we do the job' after Bafana Bafana landed World Cup rematch against Mexico
Anticipated reunion
Mexico and South Africa will meet again in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup to renew their rivalry.
In 2010, the North Americans denied Bafana Bafana what would have been their first-ever home win at a World Cup stage when they fought back to get a 1-1 draw in the opening game.
In 2026, the roles will be reversed, as South Africa have been given a chance to take revenge.
South Africa, South Korea, and a yet-to-be-determined European team were drawn in Group A.
- Getty Images
'It could have been worse'
Fulham Star Raul Jimenez admitted it would have been worse, but said it is a good group.
"There won't be any easy opponents, but it could have been worse. I think it's a good group, from which we can learn a lot, and we're taking it one game at a time because what we want is to win and finish first," Jimenez said after the draw in Washington on Friday.
On his part, Mexico's head coach Javier Aguirre, who was in charge in 2010, has warned that Bafana will not be an easy opposition.
"We faced Korea, and they are not an easy team. They do their job. They are disciplined and organised, while South Africa is not easy either. They are good teams, but we have a chance; we are at home and with our people," Aguirre, who is in his third stint as Mexico's coach, said.
- Getty Images Sport
Advantage Mexico?
Aguirre, who was also part of the Mexico squad that lost to West Germany on penalties in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup, pointed out what could give El Tri an advantage against South Africa and other teams.
"I remember the 1986 World Cup match against Germany; it was very hot. It's going to be a demanding situation for our opponents, but we'll be preparing at home," he said.
"We hope to have our players who are currently playing outside of Mexico back soon so they can adapt."
- Backpage
Williams talks about draw
Bafana's skipper, Ronwen Williams, has admitted that the task ahead will not be easy and warned against counting wins before the actual job is done.
"Yeah, amazing. Obviously, it's a replay of the 2010 World Cup. Now roles are reversed; we are going to be away, and obviously, we know how difficult it is, but it's always nice. You want to play a host nation because you get that feel, you get the atmosphere, you feel the electricity and the energy, and I'm excited, and I'm happy,” Williams said.
“I think it's a good draw. I think it's one that people shouldn't look at names, but just know that being there is going to be tough. We shouldn't start collecting points before we do the job; we need to have that mindset and also believe that we can go out there and give a good account of ourselves," he added.
- Getty Images
Déjà vu moment
South Africa's scorer of the iconic 2010 goal, Siphiwe Tshabalala, believes Bafana have good chances in their group but warns it will not be an easy adventure.
"It's déjà vu, right? Same stage, World Cup, same opponent, opening game, same date, and same month as well. I think I called it prior to the draw that my wish is we get drawn against Mexico, and it happened,” Tshabala said, as per SABC Sports, after the draw.
“So, it's an interesting draw. It's a draw that might look easy on paper, but it's a very tough draw, but as South Africa, I think we do have a chance. Our opening game is a return leg; we are playing away, and we have a score to settle," the Kaizer Chiefs legend added.
Meanwhile, Bafana's immediate focus is on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals set to start later this month.