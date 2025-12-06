English Premier League star relieved 'it could have been worse' as Ronwen Williams is cautious 'we shouldn't start collecting points before we do the job' after Bafana Bafana landed World Cup rematch against Mexico

Mexico and South Africa will meet again in the opening game of the 2026 World Cup to renew their rivalry.

In 2010, the North Americans denied Bafana Bafana what would have been their first-ever home win at a World Cup stage when they fought back to get a 1-1 draw in the opening game.

In 2026, the roles will be reversed, as South Africa have been given a chance to take revenge.

South Africa, South Korea, and a yet-to-be-determined European team were drawn in Group A.