All eyes were on the Italy v Northern Ireland match, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to hear how the Wales v Bosnia match was going. Tonight saw the penultimate round of European World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico, and alongside these two matches, six others were on the programme: Turkey won 1-0 to qualify for the play-off final, where they will face Kosovo, who knocked out Slovakia; Yildiz and his teammates eliminated Romania. Denmark scored four goals against Macedonia and will next face either the Czech Republic or Ireland, who went into extra time. Sweden knocked out Ukraine and will face Poland in the play-off final, having beaten Albania.
Translated by
World Cup qualifiers: Denmark and Turkey go through. A goal from Zielinski puts Poland ahead
TURKEY 1–0 ROMANIA
Turkey 1–0 Romania
GOALS: 53' Kadioglu.
TURKEY (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz, Guler, Yildiz; Akturcoglu. Manager: Montella.
ROMANIA (4-3-3): Radu; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; Marin, Hagi, Dragomir; Man, Birligea, Mihaila. Manager: Lucescu.
CZECH REPUBLIC v IRELAND 0–1
Czech Republic v Ireland 1–2
GOALS:19' pen. Parrott (I), 23' own goal Kovar (I), 27' pen. Schick (C).
CZECH REPUBLIC (3-4-3): Kovar; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Provod, Darida, Jurasek; Schick, Chory, Sulc. Manager: Koubek.
IRELAND (3-4-2-1): Kelleher; O'Brien, N. Collins, O'Shea; Coleman, Taylor, Molumby, Manning; Azaz, Ogbene; Parrott. Manager: Hallgrimsson.
DENMARK 4–0 MACEDONIA
Denmark v Macedonia 4–0
GOALS: 49' Damsgaard, 58' Isaksen, 59' Isaksen, 75' Eriksen.
DENMARK(4-3-3): Hermansen; Bah (replaced by Hogsberg in the 81st minute), Norgaard (replaced by Provsgaard in the 87th minute), Nelsson, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Froholdt; Isaksen (replaced by Eriksen 73'), Hojlund (replaced by Hog 81'), Damsgaard (replaced by Nartey 86'). Manager: Riemer.
MACEDONIA(3-5-2): Dimitrievski; Stojchevski, Zajkov, Musliu; Churlinov (replaced by Miovski in the 64th minute), Elmas, Atanasov (replaced by Doriev in the 64th minute), Bardhi, Herrera; Qamili (replaced by Alimi in the 64th minute), Rastoder (replaced by Musovski in the 77th minute). Manager: Milevski.
POLAND v ALBANIA 2–1
Poland 2–1 Albania
GOALS: 42' Hoxha (A), 63' Lewandowski (P), 73' Zielinski (P).
POLAND(3-4-3): Grabara; Kedziora (Swiderski from 62'), Bednarek, Kiwior; Cash, Szymanski, Zielinski (Moder from 81'), Skoras; Kaminski (Pyrka from 91'), Lewandowski (Slisz from 92'), Rozga (Pietuszweski from 46'). Manager: Urban.
ALBANIA(4-3-1-2): Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti (Ismajli from 18'), Dijmsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Laci (Muçi from 82'), Bajrami (Broja from 68'); Shehu; Hoxha (Pilios from 68'), Uzuni. Manager: Sylvinho.
SLOVAKIA v KOSOVO 3–4
Slovakia v Kosovo 3–4
GOALS: 6' Valjent (S), 21' Hodza (K), 45' Haraslin (S), 47' Asllani (K), 60' Muslija (K), 70' Hajrizi (K), 94' Strelec (S).
SLOVAKIA (4-3-3): Dubravka; Valjent, Vavro, Obert, Hancko; Bero (Mraz from 90'), Lobotka, Duda (Benes from 83'); Sauer (Suslov from 45'), Strelec, Haraslin (Tupta from 83'). Manager: Calzona.
KOSOVO(4-4-2): Muric; Dellova, Hajrizi, Hajdari, Gallapeni; Vojvoda, Hodza (from 90' Hemerllahu), Rexhbeçaj, Muslija (from 90' Hadergjonaj); Asllani (73' Zabergia), Muriqi (90' Rrahmani). Manager: Foda.
UKRAINE 1–3 SWEDEN
Ukraine v Sweden 1–3
GOALS: 6' Gyokeres (S), 51' Gyokeres (S), 73' Gyokeres (S), 90' Ponomarenko (U).
UKRAINE(4-1-4-1): Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Bondar, Mykolenko; Kalyuzhnyi (replaced by Hutsuliak in the 60th minute); Tsygankov, Yarmolyuk (replaced by Shaparenko in the 85th minute), Sudakov (replaced by Ponomarenko in the 77th minute), Zubkov (replaced by Ocheretko in the 60th minute); Vanat (replaced by Yeremchuk in the 60th minute). Manager: Rebrov.
SWEDEN(4-4-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien (replaced by Starfelt in the 37th minute), Lindelöf, Gudmundsson (replaced by Svensson in the 77th minute); Johansson, Ayari (replaced by Bergvall in the 77th minute), Karlström, Nygren; Elanga (replaced by Svanberg in the 94th minute), Gyökeres. Manager: Potter.