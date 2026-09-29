World Cup play-offs, 28 called up for the first round against Belarus. Rosucci and Serturini return to the squad

Sunday 4 October





Meet at Coverciano





Monday 5 October

1.30pm Head coach press conference





4.00pm Training session (open)





Tuesday 6 October





3.30pm Training session (first 15 minutes open to the media)





Wednesday 7 October





10.30am Training session (closed)





3.30pm Flight to Tbilisi





Thursday 8 October





6.15pm local time (4.15pm Italian time) MD-1 training session at the David Petriashvili Stadium in Tbilisi





Friday 9 October





8.15pm local time (6.15pm Italian time) Belarus v ITALY (live on Rai 2)





Saturday 10 October





11.30am local time (9.30am Italian time) Flight to Florence





5.00pm Training session (first 15 minutes open to the media)





Sunday 11 October





10.30am Training session (closed)





Monday 12 October





3.30pm MD-1 press conference with the head coach and a player at the Franchi Stadium in Florence





5.00pm MD-1 training session at the Franchi Stadium in Florence





Tuesday 13 October





6.15pm ITALY-Belarus (live on Rai 2)





Delegation disbanded after the match